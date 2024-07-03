Anthony Gordon. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool rejected a chance to sign the Newcastle United winger but could reignite interest in the future.

It's fair to say that Kopites will be keeping a close eye on Anthony Gordon's progress.

The winger might not be heading to Anfield in the summer transfer window. A deal was ultimately rejected by Liverpool despite being approached by Newcastle United. The Reds were not prepared to allow Jarell Quansah to depart the other way such is their belief in the prodigious centre-back.

Yet the Gordon saga is closest we know the Reds have come to making a signing in the summer transfer window. The Kirkdale-born forward has previously been linked but the fact a deal was seemingly on the table as Newcastle aimed to meet Premier League profit and sustainability rules took interest up several notches.

And while Gordon may remain at St James' Park, his development and performances will be tracked by Liverpool fans. After an impressive 2023-24 season, recording 12 goals and 11 assists for the Magpies, he is indeed the ilk of player that the Reds usually sign. Still only 23, his best years are still very much ahead and he still can be honed.

Gordon may have graduated through the youth ranks at Liverpool’s fierce rivals Everton as he a key role when they avoided Premier League relegation in 2022-23 before he was sold the following January for £45 million. However, he was a boyhood Reds supporter.

It's been suggested Gordon has had his head turned by the Reds. The Telegraph reported that he was extremely keen on a switch back to Merseyside and did think he'd be making the move at one stage.

Eddie Howe and Newcastle will now be tasked with tilting Gordon's neck to tilt back from Anfield to the North East. They have an important campaign in their own right ahead after missing out on European football.

Yet Liverpool could have the perfect secret agent to ensure that Gordon's dream move has not completely hit the buffers and has only been parked. The forward regards Reds midfielder Curtis Jones as his best friend in football.

They would have first crossed paths when playing for Liverpool's academy as youngsters - and have seemingly stayed close since. Last summer, the pair helped England under-21s to European Championships glory. Both were key players for Lee Carsley's side. What's more, social media posts have also displayed that they socialise outside of football with their respective partners.

Jones is Liverpool through and through. Not only would he want the Reds to improve but he would surely relish one of his closest pals sharing a dressing room. Jones could well keep reminding Gordon on why he should still potentially want to complete a switch to L4 down the line.

And when Gordon is on England duty, he'll also have another Scouser and Liverpool's vice-captain in Trent Alexander-Arnold who could continue reaffirm the message.