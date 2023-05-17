Liverpool have their latest undroppable player but Luis Diaz question raised

Liverpool earned a seventh successive victory as they eased to a 3-0 triumph at Leicester City.

The win means the Reds still have an outside chance of finishing in the Premier League top four, although they need either Manchester United or Newcastle United to slip-up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jurgen Klopp’s side have two matches remaining this season and have no margin for error if they’re to miraculously qualify for the Champions League. They welcome Aston Villa to Anfield on Saturday and here’s an early look at the selection questions posed to the Liverpool boss.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Alisson Becker produced a fine save from Harvey Barnes in the second half to record a third successive clean sheet. The goalkeeper looks set to deservedly be crowned Player of the Season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold couldn't have hit his free-kick any better, with the short routine working a dream. His switch to a hybrid right-back/ centre-midfield role means Andy Robertson has to be slightly more disciplined on the opposite flank but the Scot won't have many complaints.

Virgil van Dijk breezed through the Leicester game. Ibrahima Konate was equally as impressive despite picking up a late booking. Konate has had some injury problems this season but a five-day break should be enough for him to start again.

Midfield

Advertisement

Advertisement

There were calls from sections of fans for Fabinho to be offloaded during his poor spell of form earlier in the season. The Brazilian has been more of himself in recent weeks since the chance of system - and his performance at the King Power was like the Fabinho of old. He was everywhere in the middle of the park, stalking Leicester - living up to the 'Lighthouse' moniker he was given by Pep Lijnders.

Curtis Jones is now simply undroppable. His two goals were the pinnacle of yet another top-drawer performance. There may not be another player in the squad who can replicate what he does. Jordan Henderson's leadership and nous have been pivotal, too. As a result, Harvey Elliott may have to continue to wait for his next start.

Forwards

Mo Salah might not have bagged his 20th league goal of the season at Leicester but did earn a hat-trick of assists. The berth on the right is very much his - as the central role is Cody Gakpo's.

The Dutchman has overcome plenty of his early doubters after arriving from PSV Eindhoven in January. He's taken up the false number-nine position superbly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But the role on the left may change. Luis Diaz is without a doubt one of the best attackers in the Premier League. While he took a big step forward by featuring for 74 minutes - the longest he's played since returning from a six-month absence because of a knee injury - he was not his usual self at Leicester. That was underlined by Klopp being frustrated when Diaz opted to shoot into the side netting in the first half when there were red shirts available to pass to.