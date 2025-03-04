Liverpool will take on PSG in the next round of Champions League action this week.

Liverpool continue to fly high in the Premier League but their current focus is on their return to Europe. After topping the revamped Champions League group stage, the Reds were drawn against Paris Saint-Germain for their round of 16 clash.

Following back-to-back 2-0 wins over Manchester City and Newcastle United, Liverpool will make the trip to the French capital this week to take on the Ligue 1 powerhouses.

The first leg will be held at Parc des Princes on Wednesday, before the Anfield clash less than a week later on March 11th. While the Reds have been named the favourites to qualify from the clash, it won’t be an easy run for either team. In fact, based on PSG’s latest form, Liverpool have their work cut out if they want to make it into the quarter-finals.

Liverpool have big task against PSG

While Liverpool have enjoyed some dominant performances this season, other scorelines have been a lot closer than some fans would’ve liked. On multiple occasions this campaign, the Reds have narrowly scraped wins by just one goal, including their recent 2-1 victory over Wolves.

Providing Liverpool keep winning, it doesn’t matter in the end how the victory unfolds. A 6-0 win is worth the same as a 2-1, in the end. They may need to dig deep defensively against PSG, though.

The French side are in superb form at the moment are enjoying finding the back of the net. In their last five games, PSG have scored 22 goals, including two 7-0 wins over Stade Briochin in the French Cup, and Brest in the Champions League.

Their seven goals against Brest in the knockout play-offs secured an overall 10-0 win over their Ligue 1 rivals to secure their place in the next round.

PSG boast some very impressive attackers. Ousmane Dembele is currently on 26 goals in 33 appearances this season, with six in eight Champions League appearances alone. Bradley Barcola is also enjoying his season, with 17 goals and 11 assists in all competitions so far.

Like Liverpool, PSG’s main goalscoring threat is coming from their wide players. Centre-forward Goncalo Ramos is also a solid output for them, with 12 goals on his tally despite missing a chunk of fixtures due to an ankle injury.

Liverpool pushing for treble triumph

Liverpool are enjoying a wonderful season under Arne Slot. Apart from their shock FA Cup exit at the hands of Plymouth Argyle, they are in with a huge chance of lifting one, if not multiple trophies.

With a 13-point advantage in the Premier League, many have already signed the season off as Liverpool’s to claim. Indeed, the Reds have racked up quite the lead and have one hand on the trophy thanks to their impressive form, and others around them dropping points.

Slot will have his first chance of securing a trophy in less than two weeks’ time. Newcastle United await in the Carabao Cup final but recent blows to Eddie Howe’s side during their FA Cup defeat to Brighton could give Liverpool a significant upper-hand. The main point being Anthony Gordon will not feature in the Wembley clash following his straight red card on Sunday.

