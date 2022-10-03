Liverpool face Rangers in the Champions League on Tuesday and here are some of the selection decisions Jurgen Klopp will be pondering.

Now, as the Reds prepare to welcome Rangers to Anfield in the Champions League tomorrow night, here are some of the selection decisions Jurgen Klopp will be mulling over.

Goalkeeper and defence

Alisson Becker must be growing frustrated with how many goals he's conceded already. Had it not been for some superb saves from the No.1, Liverpool would have been defeated by Brighton.

Alisson will stay between the posts, with Caoimhin Kelleher featuring for the under-21s against Arsenal following a groin injury.

Trent Alexander-Arnold dominated the headlines building up to the clash after his omission from England's squad.

Advertisement

Klopp launched an impassionated defence of the right-back ahead of the Brighton clash, fullying backing his quality.

But Alexander-Arnold underlined his struggles continue. He was beaten too easily by Leandro Trossard for the opening goal, while his miscontrol launched the Seagulls' second.

Trent Alexander-Arnold in action for Liverpool. Picture: LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

Some respite may be a good thing to consider.

But, on paper, Rangers are a weaker opponent and Klopp may feel it's a way for Alexander-Arnold to restore confidence if he puts in a decent display. He should retain his spot, especially as Calvin Ramsay is still coming back from a back issue.

It could also be the ideal game for Ibrahima Konate to be brought back into the fold. The centre-back has returned to training but was not named on the bench against Brighton because of a lack of fitness.

Advertisement

There may also be a decision to make on Virgil van Dijk. Like the rest of the rearguard, he was well below par against Brighton, with a swipe at thin air from a cross gifting Trossard's equaliser.

A rest could be wise, while Joe Gomez could well come in for Joel Matip.

Kostas Tsimikas, despite failing to hit his usual heights, was surprisingly substituted for James Milner against Brighton,

With Andy Robertson still coming back from a knee issue, Klopp may have been thinking ahead by withdrawing Tsimikas. He played twice for Greece during the international break and will likely feature again if Robertson is still not ready.

Midfield

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho. Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Advertisement

The engine room didn't make enough of an impression defensively or going forward at the weekend.

Jordan Henderson was probably the pick of the three-man midfield but came off in the 58th minute having recently recovered from a hamstring issue.

It was Harvey Elliott who replaced the skipper and he was his usual, lively self.

With a trip to Arsenal on Sunday, resting Henderson may be in Klopp’s mind.

Fabinho's failed to hit the heights he's capable of throughout the campaign - and was spotted in a heated row with Klopp in the second half.

Yet the Reds lack another natural number six to screen the defence. James Milner is an option, although clamour for Arthur Melo to be given an opportunity grows.

Advertisement

Thiago is another who could be protected given his well-documented injury issues during his time on Merseyside.

Arthur could slot into the role, while Fabio Carvalho is another option.

Forwards

Liverpool’s Fabio Carvalho. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Carvalho made somewhat of a surprise start on the left flank against Brighton.

And although he's impressed during the formative stages of his Liverpool career, the Portugal under-21 international was barely involved.

Advertisement

It was no shock that Carvalho was brought off at half-time for Luis Diaz.

The Colombia international changed the game and underlined he has to start when available.

Roberto Firmino's Liverpool revival continues.

He was one of the few players who could hold his head up after firing a double, although the Brazilian may have been disappointed he didn't notch a hat-trick.

Firmino simply has to keep his place ahead of Darwin Nunez, who managed only a late cameo against Brighton.

Mo Salah’s barren streak in the Premier League stretched to five games. Yet the Egypt international will be hungry to get back in the goals.

Advertisement