Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was speaking on Tuesday after he was officially unveiled by Red Bull

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp fronted a number of questions from the media about ongoing matters at Anfield as he was officially unveiled as Red Bull’ head of global soccer this week.

The German took up the role this month in what is his first position in football since departing Merseyside. As he faced questions in the press conference, the issue of contracts at Liverpool came up with doubts continuing to surround the futures of Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Reports from the Netherlands over the weekend claimed Liverpool were close to sealing a new contract with Van Dijk but there appears to be little progress with Salah and Alexander-Arnold, with the latter heavily linked with Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Klopp predicts Van Dijk future

With the futures of the Liverpool trio uncertain, Klopp was asked if he would like to sign any of the players for Red Bull’s network of clubs. He replied: "Virgil, I’m pretty sure he would love to have five more years at Liverpool and then between 41 and 44 come to New York. He probably underestimates U.S. football. But open arms, no problem. Mo yes, I would love to, but I don’t think we have the chance to pay it!"

Klopp expressed slight anger during the press conference as he lambasted the British media for the way Alexander-Arnold’s defending is analysed. He continued: "Trent yes, and then he could finally learn defending, eh? I can't believe you still discuss this still. It’s so poor really. I am really happy I am not a part of that. I watched a few of the press conferences when he had to talk about it and I thought ‘they still don’t understand it’. And yes he didn't play well against Manchester United but if you made such a big fuss of him when he plays well like you make a fuss when he doesn’t play well, that would be a cool planet."

Klopp won’t take manager role at Red Bull

Klopp is happy with his new role as he discussed his reasons for accepting the position at Red Bull. He said: "It's pretty much what I wanted to do. I finished seven months ago at Liverpool. I did that consciously. A few months after that the opportunity came up. I don't want to be a passenger or a prominent person in the room. I really want to put some value on it. I did not want to do that [be a manager] anymore. I wanted to get a new start and this is an opportunity. To add value. How it will look we will see. There is not one plan that works for all teams. We want to be the best we can be. In each department, in each club."

He added: "I will not be the coach of a Red Bull team. That is a clear commitment. As much as you can give a guarantee, I will not be a coach at all. I am probably the only person in this room who will be asked where are you in five years, I don't have a clue. But I will not be a replacement of one of the Red Bull coaches. I hope we can create a structure where these questions will not come up at all."