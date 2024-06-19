Liverpool hit roadblock for £60m potential Mo Salah replacement as 'concerns' emerge

Despite the speculation over Salah's future, recent rumours have suggested there are talks being held between him and Liverpool over a new contract. If he stays, the £56 million-rated winger will remain one of the Reds' most important players. | Getty Images

Mohamed Salah’s future remains a hot topic of conversation as he enters the final 12 months of his Liverpool contract.

Mohamed Salah has been linked with an exit from Liverpool for almost a year now following the initial interest from Saudi Arabia last summer. After nine-figure offers and all but the kitchen sink being thrown at making a deal happen, Liverpool managed to keep hold of their star Egyptian, but speculation over his future is once again in the spotlight.

Salah has just 12 months left on his current contract and unless he signs a new deal between now and then, Liverpool run a high risk of him leaving for free next year. Saudi Arabia have been back on the scene attempting to sign the winger but talks have died down significantly and there have even been reports that he is willing to spent another season at Anfield.

As things stand, nothing is set in stone just yet and there is still a chance that Salah could be sold this summer. Either way, Liverpool are on the market for new options on the right wing, to eventually replace the 32-year-old.

Filling Salah’s boots will be no easy task, regardless of who comes in, but the Reds have some names in mind with the transfer window now open. Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise has been on the radar for some time now and Liverpool aren’t alone in their interest either. Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle United are all also in the running, and the Eagles are set on demanding his full £60 million release clause before they entertain any potential avenues towards a sale.

However, according to FootballTransfers, Liverpool have ‘concerns’ over the level of time on the pitch they will be able to offer Olise next season. The 22-year-old, who bagged ten goals and six assists last season, is eager to play for a club in the Champions League and while Liverpool can offer that, Olise will have limited game time if Salah remains at Anfield next term.

The Palace star also reportedly has ‘an affinity’ to Man United, being a boyhood fan of the club, and of course Chelsea’s interest will allow him to stay in London. Newcastle are deemed ‘very unlikely’ to be able to convince Olise to make the move to St James’ Park.

If Salah remains at Anfield for another season, it’s likely the conditions will be that he plays as much as possible. It’s hardly an unreasonable request but it very much limits the experience of any potential newcomers in that position this summer.

While it will certainly be disappointing for Liverpool to miss out on Olise purely for not being able to guarantee him an immediate start, a player of his calibre will naturally be seeking regular football. Even with his two separate injuries last season, the winger was still a key part of the Eagles’ squad.