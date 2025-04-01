Liverpool hit with transfer dilemma as 'massive profit' potential emerges

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool have a big decision to make as interest is shown in this rising Anfield star.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have a number of transfer decisions to mull over this summer. Not only are the Reds on the market for statement new recruits, they are considering parting ways with some existing Anfield stars.

While Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future has been one of the main talking points in recent months, there are others who could be headed for the exit at the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arne Slot has kept his foot off the gas so far when it’s come to bringing in new players. Federico Chiesa was the first and only arrival of the Slot era, while Giorgi Mamardashvili is waiting to join his new teammates in the summer.

January saw no action, leaving a lot of speculation surrounding this coming summer. Liverpool are expected to oversee a raft of changes to their first team and several players have been linked with exits and sales.

Liverpool face ‘tough decision’ over Ben Doak

Ben Doak is a player who has attracted plenty of discussion in recent months. The 19-year-old is quickly making a name for himself thanks to his efforts on loan and his call-ups for Scotland. Doak featured in all of his country’s Nations League fixtures prior to the play-offs.

Unfortunately, a recent injury forced him to return to Liverpool and cut his loan spell with Middlesbrough short, also ruling him out of Scotland’s clashes with Greece. Doak is currently recovering from thigh surgery and is at risk of missing the remainder of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, this hasn’t put clubs off enquiring about his signature. According to Football Insider, Liverpool are now facing a ‘tough decision’ on whether or not to sell Doak once the transfer window opens.

After signing Doak for around £600,000 from Celtic’s youth system, the Reds are in line to pocket a handsome amount of profit if they do opt to cash in this summer.

Liverpool rejected efforts to sign Ben Doak

During the summer, Liverpool rejected approaches from the likes of Crystal Palace and Bournemouth, who were both keen on adding Doak to their rosters. Everton are now one of the latest clubs to show interest in the winger, who contributed three goals and seven assists for Middlesbrough this season prior to his return to Merseyside.

Doak has just ten senior appearances for the Reds but his impressive performances on loan and for Scotland will certainly give the club food for thought ahead of the 2025/26 season. Liverpool must decide whether they want to nurture their rising talent or take this opportunity to cash in and make a significant profit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doak is the only other natural right-winger on Liverpool’s senior roster right now, as talks of Mohamed Salah’s potential exit continue to swirl. It remains to be seen whether the Egyptian will pen a new deal or move on this summer, but either way, Liverpool are looking for new options on the right.