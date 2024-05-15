Liverpool 'hold talks' as transfer path clears for €60m Arne Slot favourite

Tuen Koopmeiners has been linked with moves to Liverpool and Juventus this summer

Liverpool have reportedly met with Atalanta about the possibility of signing highly-rated midfielder Teun Koopmeiners this summer. The Reds have been linked to Koopmeiners in the Italian press and a move for the Dutchman is looking more and more likely as the transfer window approaches.

That's according to an exclusive from Tutto Atalanta, who claim that the Serie A club are willing to accept offers in the region of €60m for the 26-year-old. Such a fee seems to price out Juventus, who have also been linked with interest, and that could clear the path for Liverpool to bring him to the Premier League.

Conversations are ongoing between the two clubs, it is claimed, while the Reds are also said to have sat down with Koopmeiners' agent to gauge his interest in making such a move. He's a man incoming manager Arne Slot knows well having worked with him at Dutch club AZ Alkmaar earlier in his career and it seems as though he is keen on a reunion to potentially spearhead the club's next chapter.

The attacking midfielder has been instrumental for Atalanta this season, bagging 15 goals and seven assists in all competitions in what has already been a memorable campaign, it’s fair to say. Atalanta will take on Juventus in the Coppa Italia final this evening (Wednesday May 15), while they also have a Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen to look forward to later this month.

The Bergamo-based outfit are also on the verge of finishing inside Serie A's top five, ensuring that even if they lose in the Europa League final, they could still find themselves competing in next season's Champions League. Koopmeiners could still end this season with two winners' medals then before potentially contemplating his future at the club.