Liverpool ‘hold talks’ with £33.6m winger amid Arsenal and Man City interest

Liverpool are targeting another attacker this summer.

Despite only splashing the cash on Luis Diaz in January, it appears Liverpool are already ready to bolster their attack once again.

According to Voetbal, the Reds have already held talks with PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo over a potential summer move.

The Dutchman joined PSV in 2018 and has impressed since - scoring nine goals and assisting another 13 this season.

Gakpo recently signed a new deal with the club until 2026, however it is likely PSV were just hopeful of setting a significant asking price for their star man.

It is clear Liverpool are eager to bring in some youth to join Diaz and Diogo Jota, with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane nearing the latter stages of their careers.

Gakpo would be the perfect addition to Jurgen Klopp’s side, however they will face competition from a number of European giants.

The report claims that Arsenal, Manchester City and Bayern Munich have also been in contact with PSV and will provide tough competition for Liverpool in their pursuit.

It was reported last month that PSV would be willing to sell for around €50 million, however it is claimed that the Dutch side would allow him to leave for £33.6 million at the end of the season.

With the 22-year-old likely to replace Mane if he is to join the Merseyside club, the guarantee of first team football may tempt Gakpo to join Liverpool as opposed to a Man City side already littered with excellent attackers.