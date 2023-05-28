Liverpool may have missed out on Champions League football next season but they will be determined not to make the same mistakes again. A top four spot will be the absolute minimum the Reds will be pushing for next term, and that’s where their summer recruitment will prove to be very important.

Jurgen Klopp has made it crystal clear that his priority will be restructuring his midfield after identifying it as his main area of concern. But the German is also keen to strengthen other areas of his team and he is moving fast in identifying potential suitors. In fact, Liverpool are hoping to sign three new players by the end of June.

That’s according to Football Insider, who report that the Reds are prioritising moves for midfielders, a new centre-back and they are on the market for a right-back as well. A back-up goalkepeer is also being considered if Caoimhin Kelleher opts to leave Anfield this summer.

When it comes to midfield options, Liverpool are already in advanced talks with Alexis Mac Allister and their interest in Mason Mount is also still high. As for their desire for another right-back, Trent Alexander-Arnold has been impressing in a new midfield role but he also has very limited options to back him up in defence.

At the moment, only 2022 signing Calvin Ramsay is recognised in the senior team and he is currently out with a knee injury. Fitness issues have been an issue for other players as well this season, including Luis Díaz, Diogo Jota and Stefan Bajcetic, who is currently still sidelined.