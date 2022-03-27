Liverpool ‘hopeful’ of ‘huge’ contract agreement as Reds plot ‘£33m’ midfielder raid

All the latest transfer rumours involving Liverpool.

While Liverpool’s title bid has been put on ice during the current international break, transfer speculation involving the Reds is showing no sign of slowing down.

As has been the case over the past few months, heavy focus continues to be placed on Mo Salah’s contract situation on Merseyside, but there is also talk of a potential swoop for a promising midfield talent too.

Here’s all of the latest Liverpool transfer news...

Hope over Salah deal

Liverpool’s owners remain hopeful of agreeing a new long-term contract with Mo Salah, according to Football Insider.

There has been widespread uncertainty over what the future holds for the Egyptian winger, with talks over a new deal stalling and his current contract set to expire in 2023.

It is understood that a large part of the issue surrounding any potential extension is Salah’s wage demands, but according to this latest report, there remains hope that the 29-year-old will eventually drop his asking price so that he can remain at Anfield.

Any deal would still be “huge”, but with a lack of viable alternative destinations, both in England and abroad, it is suggested that Liverpool chiefs are increasingly of the belief that he will stay put in the coming months.

Mane deal some way off

From one contract to another, Goal report that an agreement that would see Sadio Mane extend his current deal at Anfield is even further away than Salah’s.

The Senegalese star is also out of contract with the Reds in 2023, and as yet, there have been no over indications that talks between player and club are underway.

It’s not all bad news, however, with this latest update claiming that Mane is “relaxed” about his situation, while Jurgen Klopp has reportedly urged the board to strike a deal sooner rather than later.

Liverpool keen on Vitinha

Liverpool are reportedly interested in a potential deal for FC Porto midfielder Vitinha, who is valued at around £33 million by the Portuguese club.

The 22-year-old has spent time in the Premier League before after previously enjoying a positive loan spell with Wolves, and according to Record, via Sport Witness, could be brought back to England by the Reds in the coming months.