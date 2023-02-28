Darwin Nunez and Liverpool injury news in full ahead of the Premier League fixture against Wolves.

Jurgen Klopp is hopeful that that Darwin Nunez will be fit for Liverpool ahead of their Premier League clash against Wolves at Anfield tomorrow night (20.00 GMT).

The Reds striker, who has scored 12 goals this season since arriving from Benfica, has been struggling with a shoulder injury. It ruled Nunez out of last Saturday's 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace.

Liverpool have 15 league games remaining as they battle for a top-four finish and earn qualifcation into next campaign’s Champions League. They face a Wolves side who inflicted a humbling 3-0 loss on the Reds only three-and-a-half weeks ago.

Ibrahima Konate has been back in training for almost a week but was left out against Palace. The centre-back, who had a hamstring issue, is back in contention.

On the pair, Klopp said: “Ibou train yesterday completely normal and Darwin as well but we have to see. Ibou has had no issues and should be fine.

“Darwin, we have to see. It’s the shoulder. It looked OK yesterday but some people will tell me how he reacts.”

Joe Gomez was forced off in last week's 5-2 loss against Real Madrid in the Champions League and was also absent in south London. He’s ruled out again.

Thiago Alcantara has been suffering with a hip complaint and missed the past four games. The midfielder is still in rehab.

Luis Diaz hasn’t played since October because of a knee injury.