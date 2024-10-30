Liverpool hoping to make Moises Caicedo-like deal as Brighton links emerge

Liverpool transfer news: Liverpool are eyeing a potential future move for one of Brighton’s young stars.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are being linked with a move for Brighton’s Carlos Baleba as they look to secure one of the club’s rising stars.

Previously, the club were in for Moises Caicedo, tabling a £111m offer which was initially accepted. Chelsea, however, had been communicating with the player before Liverpool confirmed their interest which meant he favoured a move to London. It would be the first of two deals within a week that would fall through Liverpool’s fingers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Romeo Lavia also opted to move to Chelsea and it left Liverpool with no choice but to sign experienced midfielder Wataru Endo. Since then, they haven’t added in midfield and while Ryan Gravenberch has been in good form overall, the future of Endo is unclear and they will have to add another in that midfield role in the future, be it next summer.

One of those could be Brighton’s Baleba who has been highly-rated across his time in England so far. Given their track record with developing young talents into top-class players, the 20-year-old could be the next star to emerge. According to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, Baleba is a ‘long-standing’ target.

Having played just 21 times for Lille, he secured a move to Brighton in 2023 and has since become a key figure, helping to replace Caicedo who left in the same summer. Now a key starter, he has totalled 47 appearances and looks every bit a future star thanks to his quick feet, athleticism and dribbling qualities.

Loading....

But how good is he? Well, in comparison to Gravenberch, he is more adept at playing forward, provides more defensive actions and is slightly better at ball carrying. Yet, he falls short in key passes, progressive passes and duel % - but he is still developing and those figures are certainly impressive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a contract until 2028, it is likely they will have to compete with a club or two to sign the youngster as he is highly-rated. While the battle for Caicedo was incredibly difficult, this could prove to be just as tough as he will continue to improve.