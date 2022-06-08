Liverpool are hoping to seal the signing of Darwin Nunez during the summer transfer window and Virgil van Dijk believes he’s similar to new Manchester City forward Erling Haaland.

Darwin Nunez celebrates scoring for Benfica against Liverpool. Picture: CARLOS COSTA/AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool are hoping to seal a move for Darwin Nunez.

Portuguese media outlet Record claims that the Reds are keen on the Benfica forward - but he will cost €100 million.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jurgen Klopp’s side are on the lookout for a replacement for Sadio Mane, who’s expected to bring his six-year Anfield stay to a closure this summer.

Mane is out of contract next summer and has yet to commit his future amid strong links to Bayern Munich.

Nunez, capable of playing centrally or out wide, is viewed as the ideal replacement for the Senegalese.

The 22-year-old bagged 34 goals in 41 games in the 2021-22 season for Benfica - including in both legs of their Champions League quarter-final loss to Liverpool.

Replacing Mane will be tall order and Nunez won't come cheap.

But the Uruguay international has already received a huge ringing endorsement from Virgil van Dijk.

The Dutchman, who many regard as the world's best centre-back, was recently speaking to Rio Ferdinand for BT Sport and Five and asked about the toughest players he's come up against.

Van Dijk unsurprisingly named Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, along with new Manchester City signing Erling Haaland - and Nunez.