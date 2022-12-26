All the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as the Reds prepare to return to Premier League action.

Liverpool finally return to Premier League action on Boxing Day when they face Aston Villa.

The Reds put together a disappointing start to the season before the more than month-long international break, and they will want to hit the ground running against Aston Villa, especially after a tough-to-take defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup during the week. Amid a poor star, it will be interesting to see how busy Liverpool are during the January transfer window, which opens in less than a week.

Advertisement

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Anfield.

Fernandez links

Liverpool continue to be linked with a move for Argentina and Benfica star Enzo Fernandez.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Reds have been linked continously since Fernandez won the World Cup with Argentina, and the latest report comes from Marca. The Spanish outlet claim Liverpool want to strike a deal with Benfica before Real Madrid can make a move, with both sides keen to strengthen their respective midfields.

According to the report, Benfica will want at least £61million to sell Fernandez in the January transfer window, and that’s despite only signing him for £10million in the summer.

Elmas chase

Liverpool are said to be interested in signing Napoli star Eljif Elmas during the winter window, and Jurgen Klopp is said to be taking matters into his own hands.

Advertisement

According to Turkish journalist Ahmet Ercanlar via Football365, Klopp has put in a private call to the midfielder to tempt him into a January transfer. Of course, that is tampering by the book, but the book is rarerly used against clubs over transfers.