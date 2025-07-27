AFP via Getty Images

There is a lot of excitement about Liverpool signing Hugo Ekitike but how far away from being the finished article is he?

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool were already in a good place heading into this summer and will have spooked the rest of the Premier League by how quickly they set about their business.

Richard Hughes hasn’t just spent money for the sake of it, there is a clear plan of attack to keep the Reds at the top of the table but also to secure the long-term success of the club too. Every signing can make an immediate impact whilst also having room to develop and be worth even more money further down the line when they become better players. Fabrizio Romano has already claimed that he knows what the transfer supremo’s next move is going to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The textbook example is the signing of Hugo Ekitike for £78m, yes, it is a lot of money for a relatively inexperienced 23-year old, however, the numbers don’t lie and the towering striker also passes the eye test comfortably. There is a lot more to come from the former Eintracht Frankfurt striker who is nowhere near his peak. It’s not yet clear if Ekitike has been signed to replace Darwin Nunez who continues to be linked with a move away, or to play alongside and rotate whilst he develops, despite the excitement about his arrival.

Have Liverpool signed the finished article in Hugo Ekitike?

This is a view point shared by The Athletic’s James Pearce who, speaking on the Walk On podcast, has given a word of warning to the rest of the league: “How excited? Really excited because I think the first thing is, and it's a little bit of a caveat, I think Ekitike is a player with a lot of different attributes, really broadly skilled player. Each of those different attributes could do with a bit of a polish,” Pearce said when asked if he was excited about the arrival of Ekitike.

“Over time, he's developed really, really quickly over the last 18 months at Eintracht and has become a real difference making player. But there are still flaws in his game and I think people need to just temper their expectations a little bit because what Liverpool are buying is enormous potential. A player that can absolutely perform to high standard at the moment but who, according to a conversation I had with Eintracht Frankfurt just before they agreed to his sale, they still believe is kind of at about 60% of his potential.

“Which is kind of scary because what he is at the moment is all sorts of things. Yet number nine, he can be a goal scorer. I don't think he's a prolific goal scorer yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What will surprise fans about Ekitike?

If Nunez is a direct, battering ram kind of no.9, Ekitike has much more finesse about his game and, despite his physical presence, is much more than a target man. Accepting that the Reds’ latest recruit still has a lot to learn, Pearce reckons that the £78m man could raise a few eyebrows:

“There are still some short efficiency issues in his game. But he's more one of those guys who's pitched somewhere between a number nine and a ten because he's got a lot of creativity, he's got a lot of vision. If you watch enough of his games in sort of 90-minute doses rather than kind of YouTube highlight reels, you'll see that actually he's got a lovely way to pass.

“He's got a great vision for what's happening around him. Not just with strike partners but runners from midfield, players outside of him. He's an enormously intelligent player and I think that's actually what's going to surprise people when he turns up and when he starts playing is that all the technique speaks for itself.

“A really quick player, 6 foot 3 for a slender player. He's actually pretty good in the air too. But it's what he offers around the box and what he gets out of his teammates.”