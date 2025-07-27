United want to sign a striker this summer and Ekitike would go straight into the line up if he was signed. | Getty Images

Liverpool signing Hugo Ekitike has hit the headlines with journalists and analysts taking to social media to talk about the deal.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In modern terms, Liverpool moved relatively quickly to sign Hugo Ekitike after learning that Alexander Isak could prove be a difficult transfer to make.

Newcastle United were playing hardball with Isak thinking that he was the Reds’ top target, only to discover that Richard Hughes already had a plan B, a plan B that saw the Magpies miss out on yet another target and a potential replacement for their star man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool might yet return for Isak after the player requested to leave, however, the signing of Ekitike for £78m confirms that they have no intention of letting their grasp on the Premier League title ease off as the summer spend rockets up to the £250m mark – and they aren’t done yet with signing Marc Guehi in a £40m deal still a priority.

Liverpool signing Hugo Ekitike is the talk of football

The Ekitike deal has certainly got tongues wagging and will provide competition for the in-form Darwin Nunez who has started pre-season on fire despite speculation linking him with a move away from Anfield. It is the France youth international who is the talk of social media though with respective journalists giving their thoughts on the 6ft 4inch tall striker.

Former Times writer and journalist of the year Winter sees Ekitike as being a common sense signing by Liverpool and one that will only improve under the guidance of Slot:

“Easy to see why Liverpool like Ekitike: young (turned 23 only last month), development potential (still needs work, physicality), worth more when capped (surely pre-WC by France), good availability/injury record (played 64 of a possible 66 games at Eintracht), dribbler. Moneyballer?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Pearce, The Athletic’s Liverpool correspondent, who has covered the Ekitike story from the start has revealed on the Walk On podcast that Ekitike was no panic buy or second choice, but a player who had been on the club’s radar for some time.

“I think Liverpool's interest in him went way back, go back to January I was told was the first time that there was some contact with the players' camp. So it wasn't like Liverpool just quickly pivoted to an alternative,” he said.

“He's someone they've liked for a long time and I think once they found out they weren't going to be able to get Isak, that was the most shrewd option in terms of addressing what's been a long running need to buy a new number nine.”

Liverpool masterstroke to sign Bundesliga pair?

Tactical and statistics writer Sam Maguire who provides content for Opta and here on FotMob, has high hopes for Ekitike, especially with the mercurial Wirtz providing the ammunition:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In his single full season with Eintracht Frankfurt, Ekitike finished fourth in the Bundesliga for Goals and Assists (23). He had the second highest xG haul with 21.7. Only Serhou Gourassy accumulated a higher xG total. While the France under-21 international ranked fifth for shots per 90 with 4.1.

“On paper, it should just work. And if it does work, we’re about to see Wirtz and Ekitike, both of whom had excellent seasons prior to their moves to Anfield, scale their output to even greater heights. Liverpool might be about to have yet another prolific duo spearheading their attack. It’d be another partnership for the history books.”