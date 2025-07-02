Liverpool are eyeing their next move on the transfer market following some stunning business in June.

Liverpool are plotting their next move on the transfer market after a busy June saw them add Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez to their growing list of signings.

The duo became the fifth and sixth newest recruits at Anfield, adding another £156 million to the eye-watering transfer bill, which doesn’t look like it’s going to stop there.

With attack and defence the main priorities for Arne Slot this summer, Liverpool are looking to sign a proven centre-forward to take their threat up front to the next level. Hugo Ekitike is a target who has been on the Premier League champions’ radar for some time now, and Fabrizio Romano claims they are now putting plans in place to get a deal over the line.

Latest on Liverpool’s Hugo Ekitike transfer interest

Romano has issued a fresh batch of updates on his YouTube channel, including news on the Reds’ pursuit of Ekitike.

“Liverpool are working on this deal. Liverpool are discussing the possibility to add Hugo Ekitike to their squad. The idea for Liverpool is to have one more striker, they are waiting to understand what happens with Darwin Nunez, with conversations ongoing with Napoli,” the transfer expert revealed.

“So, Napoli are working on Lorenzo Lucca, but [are also keeping] the contacts active for Darwin Nunez. So this remains a target for Napoli, but apart from this story, Liverpool can add a new striker. Liverpool are waiting to find a solution for Darwin, and so Hugo Ekitike remains a name on the list at Liverpool.

“I told you several times, of course, this is not a deal happening today or tomorrow, so we need to be patient, we need to understand when this deal could evolve. But Ekitike is one of the names on the list at Liverpool.”

Man United and Arsenal interested in Hugo Ekitike

After returning 22 goals and 12 assists last season, Ekitike is naturally of interest to a number of clubs, including some of Liverpool’s direct rivals. Manchester United and Arsenal are also in the frame for the 23-year-old’s signature.

Bild has reported that Arsenal have ‘suddenly’ turned their attention to Ekitike, having hit stumbling blocks in their attempt to sign Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko. Ekitike is now being viewed as a ‘serious’ option at the Emirates and will likely become the main target if talks fall flat with the aforementioned players.

As for Man United, while they are in need of a whole new attacking makeover, Romano says they ‘are not going to pay’ the asking price for Ekitike. Eintracht Frankfurt are looking for €100 million (£86m) for the Frenchman but are under no pressure to sell, which could turf United out of the picture.

Romano claims the German side will need to lower their price or Ruben Amorim’s chances are ‘almost impossible’. But, as the Red Devils are ‘confident’ of signing Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford, they are not interested in spending ‘crazy money’ on bringing Ekitike to Old Trafford.

