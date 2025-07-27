Liverpool have completed a deal for Hugo Ekitike and he has the potential to perform similar to a club legend

Liverpool have been on the market for a new centre-forward this summer and with Newcastle United standing firm on keeping hold of Alexander Isak, the Reds have been forced to explore their other options.

Hugo Ekitike - who was subject of a club-record bid from Newcastle - crept up the priority list of targets to sign at Anfield and earlier this week a deal was finalised for an initial £69m deal, with a further £10m in add-ons.

Liverpool have gained the goalscoring centre-forward they have been looking for, but they could also see him take on the role Roberto Firmino used to play so well for the Reds.

Hugo Ekitike reacts to Liverpool transfer move

The French Under-21s international has signed a six-year deal at Anfield, and said of his move to Merseyside: “I think that was the right moment. I came to the Bundesliga hungry, I wanted to show that I’m a good player and I can make the difference on the pitch. I think I did well last season.

“Now, I feel ready to make a bigger step and to play on the highest level, to improve myself, to see what I can do. That’s why I think it’s the right timing for me and the perfect moment to come here.”

He added: “Yeah, obviously Liverpool are already on the top, but we have still things to reach. That’s why we want to be the best and need to improve every season to go and reach the success. It’s going to be a difficult season and a long season, but we have the quality to reach everything I think.”

Hugo Ekitike could slot into Roberto Firmino role

While Liverpool have been missing a reliable out-and-out number nine for a while now, the threat of Mohamed Salah plus the addition of Florian Wirtz could see the Reds benefit from a player similar to Firmino.

The Brazilian enjoyed an iconic era at Liverpool and made the ‘false nine’ position his own. He often sat deeper to set up chances for wingers Salah and Sadio Mane, which is something Arne Slot is looking for in his current squad.

According to French outlet L’Equipe, Slot held a call with Ekitike to discuss his vision for next season’ attack. The manager is looking for a centre-forward who is capable of ‘combining, pushing forward, and also playing deep’ — a similar role to that of Firmino.

Firmino’s selfless attacking approach saw him set up those around him. While he did enjoy getting on the end of balls, he often racked up the assists as well. The Brazilian’s best season for setting up play with Liverpool came throughout 2017/18 when he tallied 17 assists on top of 27 goal in all competitions.

Ekitike contributed 22 goals and 12 assists for Eintracht Frankfurt last season, showing off his ability to create chances as well as put them away, similar to Firmino.

A centre-forward capable of assisting high numbers as well as scoring isn’t often found. None of the top ten Premier League goalscorers from last season featured in the top ten assists list, meaning Ekitike could be a very exciting and well-fitted addition to this Liverpool side.