Fabrizio Romano has shed some light on the latest Liverpool exit links as fans wait to see who will be sold before the summer transfer window slams shut.

Ibrahima Konaté has been heavily linked with a departure before his contract expires next year. The centre-back has reportedly rejected new offers from the Reds and has set his sights on joining Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants are monitoring Konaté heavily, having already plucked Trent Alexander-Arnold from the ranks earlier this summer. However, the Konaté transfer saga is far from straight forward, with Romano now claiming Liverpool are not willing to entertain the idea of a sale right now.

Fabrizio Romano provides Ibrahima Konaté update

Speaking on his YouTube channel in a recent update video, the transfer expert has reported that the Premier League champions are standing firm and ‘still not opening doors’ for Konaté to leave for Real Madrid this summer.

“What I can tell you is that Real Madrid really like the player, he's really appreciated internally, he's also been discussed internally with the staff, with the management, but at the moment there is no bid to Liverpool, because Liverpool are not opening the doors to an exit of Konaté this summer.

“They still hope they can try to reach an agreement with Konaté in the next months. They were closed around October-November, then the story changed again with Konaté and with his agents. So it's always been a strange negotiation with ups and downs.

“Now Liverpool are still not opening the doors to an exit, still hoping to try to convince Ibrahima Konaté to stay at Real Madrid following the situation closely for a player out of contact in 2026.”

Ibrahima Konaté ‘wants’ Real Madrid move

Recent reports overseas this week have added more fuel to the fire. L’Equipe has claimed that Real Madrid have ‘reached out’ to Liverpool over signing Konaté and have enquired about the kind of fee the Reds would be looking for.

A reported price tag of €50 million (£43m) has been mentioned and Spanish outlet AS claims Liverpool are fixed on their requested fee. Unless this amount is put on the table, the Reds are not interested in selling, even though Konaté reportedly only wants to sign for Real Madrid if he does leave this summer.

Liverpool were already looking to bolster their options across the backline prior to Real Madrid showing interest in Konaté. If they do decide to sell the France international, they will need to up their pursuit of a new centre-back.

With Rhys Williams also expected to be sold on this window, Liverpool will have just Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez on the roster as their senior central defenders, following the sale of Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen.

The Reds are admirers of Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi, whose contract is also due to expire in 2026. Crystal Palace are now said to be listening to offer for their star defender to avoid losing him for free next year.