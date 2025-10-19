When will Liverpool secure the Premier League title? | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

This Liverpool star could trigger a major domino effect at Anfield

Liverpool saw a bulk of first team players leave the club over the summer and they could be faced with further exits in 2026 as well.

Selling players was a key part of the club’s transfer strategy as they spent a record amount of cash on new signings. Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz made big money moves to Germany and Saudi Arabia respectively, with the latter the most expensive sale of the window.

While Liverpool brought in more than £220 million in sales over the summer, they could see more senior players leave the club across the immediate upcoming windows.

Ibrahima Konate Liverpool contract latest and Real Madrid interest

One of the biggest stories to keep an eye on over the coming weeks and months is Ibrahima Konate’s position at the club. His contract expires next summer and he has been heavily linked with a free move to Real Madrid.

However, it appears the Frenchman is no longer the top target for Los Blancos. Dayot Upamecano, who is also out of contract next summer, is now ahead of Konate on Madrid’s shortlist.

This change in the club’s plan has not gone down well with the Liverpool defender. According to E-Noticies, Konate has been left feeling ‘betrayed’ and ‘outraged’ by the switch up, as his move to the Spanish capital ‘seemed a given’. The centre-back is now said to be ‘questioning’ Real Madrid’s true interests, as well as his decision not to sign a new Liverpool contract so far.

With a Madrid move now no longer assured, this dramatic change in narrative could inspire Konate to undergo his own U-turn decision. If Upamecano is now the favourite, Konate may not want to risk leaving his future so uncertain as a free agent. It’s no secret that Liverpool are eager to see him put pen to paper, but if he does sign new terms, it could force another Anfield figure out the door.

Ibrahima Konate contract could trigger transfer domino effect at Liverpool

Regardless of whether Konate signs a new deal or not, Liverpool remain actively looking for a new centre-back on the transfer market. Having missed out on signing Marc Guehi, the Reds will need to revisit the centre-back department next year.

Liverpool have been searching for another senior central defender to both support and challenge Konate for a starting spot alongside Virgil van Dijk. Giovanni Leoni will also return from his unfortunate ACL injury in 2026 and will be challenging for minutes in a rotational capacity.

This leaves a question mark above Joe Gomez, who has made just two cameo appearances in the Premier League so far this season. Last campaign, he was limited to 17 appearances across all competitions. While injury played a part in some of those absences, Gomez has not been a regular first choice figure for the Reds for some time now.

With his contract expiring in 2027, Gomez may use next year to facilitate a move away from Anfield. At 28, Gomez still has a lot to give but if Konate stays beyond next summer and is joined by a new centre-back signing, his position will likely fall further down the pecking order.

Gomez actually came close to leaving Liverpool over the summer. AC Milan had reached agreements with the Englishman and a move looked set to materialise, however, the deal collapsed in the final hours of Deadline Day. If Gomez was close to leaving then, it can only be expected that it will be a similar story next summer.

Especially if Konate stays, there will be minimal chances for Gomez to start for Liverpool, where he could pursue the opportunity to become a regular elsewhere.