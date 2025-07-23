Liverpool have named their asking price for this key Anfield star as they eye a potential replacement.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have been assessing their options to potentially replace Ibrahima Konate this summer, following the ongoing interest from Real Madrid.

The centre-back has become a firm target for Los Blancos, who have already snapped up Trent Alexander-Arnold from the Premier League champions this window. As Konate’s contract is due to expire next year, the Reds could be forced to sell in order to avoid losing him for free in less than 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the Frenchman does leave, Liverpool are considering who they would bring in to fill the gap in their already limited centre-back options.

Liverpool identify Ibrahima Konate replacement

If Liverpool do sell Konate, they have reportedly made Marc Guehi their ‘priority’ signing to replace him. However, Crystal Palace aren’t willing to let such an important player leave so easy and the Reds would need to fork out a hefty chunk of cash to see a deal happen.

According to Galicia Press, another ‘slightly more affordable option’ could lie in the form of Ezri Konsa. The England international is now one of the most ‘valuable players’ at Aston Villa and has turned a lot of heads thanks to his ‘outstanding development’ under Unai Emery.

Konsa is a regular starter at Villa and has recently shown off his versatility by playing at right-back when called upon as well. The 27-year-old is under contract until 2028 and while as asking price has not been mentioned, Villa are in a position to demand a decent fee, as they are under no pressure to sell up this window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Liverpool sell Ibrahima Konate this transfer window?

Real Madrid are certainly eager to sign Konate. L’Equipe have reported that the Spanish giants ‘reached out’ to Liverpool earlier this week to discuss their interest in bringing the defender to the club. Los Blancos also reportedly enquired about how much money they would need to spend to facilitate a deal this window.

Madrid have been enjoying their tactic of signing players for free or for minimal fees lately. Many reports have suggested they will wait out Konate’s contract and look to sign him next year for nothing.

Liverpool have made it clear any interested party will need to pay what they are asking for. As he has ‘refused to renew’ his current deal, the Reds are looking for fee of €50 million (£43m) before they consider selling.

That’s according to AS, who report that Liverpool are standing firm on this asking price or they will not sell, even with his contact running down. Konate also reportedly only wants to join Real Madrid if he does leave Anfield this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Konate does leave this window, Liverpool must prioritise signing a new centre-back, as they will be left with just Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez as their reliable senior options. Jarell Quansah has also already left the club, following his £35 million move to Bayer Leverkusen earlier this month.

In other news, Newcastle United 'shocked' over Alexander Isak stunning demand as star trains alone amid Liverpool interest