Following comments exchanged this week between former Liverpool defender and football agent Kia Joorabchian, Jamie Carragher has hit back on social media.

Joorabchian has been involved in many different football transactions over the years, as well as having some say in Everton’s dealings in recent years. A part of the argument that Carragher was particularly focused on.

Both men threw words each other’s way this week, which began on Monday Night Football as Carragher labelled Everton as the ‘worst run club’ in England.

In response, Joorabchian spoke out against Carragher with a tongue-in-cheek comment after a serious debate with Simon Jordan and Jim White on TalkSport, as he replied back with: “Carragher lives in a glass house, spits out of windows and has no education.”

Which brings us onto the last 24 hours, as Carragher took to Twitter to make his reply, and listed off consecutive moments from the agent’s career to further his claim against Joorabchian.

“Kia, there is no need to get personal, I’m just analysing your role in football clubs! Involved in helping Everton to the bottom of PL. Involved at QPR, which ended with relegation. Your signings at Arsenal took them to 8th, now they’ve gone, they’re top.” Carragher wrote on Twitter.

If that wasn’t enough, he quoted his own tweet to further poke fun at the agent for his part in Philippe Coutinho’s sale to Barcelona. A fee that totalled around £142m in the end which was used to fund the signings of Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk – two players have gone on to be incredible forces at Anfield.

It read: “I should also thank you for your role in taking Coutinho to Barcelona! Won Liverpool the PL & CL, you actually are good for certain football clubs!”