Liverpool identify defender transfer ‘target’ as player returns from loan spell

Latest news on the transfer front involving Liverpool as they prepare for this weekend

Liverpool are in FA Cup action this weekend away at Brighton and Hove Albion. The Reds beat Wolves in the last round after a replay.

Jurgen Klopp’s side drew 0-0 with Chelsea in their last Premier League outing. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the club...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Defender eyed

Liverpool have identified Fenerbahce defender Attila Szalai as a potential transfer ‘target’, as reported by Turkish news outlet Fanatik. The Reds are being linked with the Hungary international who has 31 caps under his belt so far in his career.

He has been playing his football in Turkey since 2021 and has become a key player at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium, having previously played for Rapid Wien, Mezőkövesdi SE and Apollon Limassol. His side could face a battle to keep hold of him in the future though with speculation linking him with a switch to England.

Defender returns to Merseyside

Owen Beck has returned from his loan spell at Bolton Wanderers. The left-back was given the green light to join the Trotters on a temporary basis in the summer transfer window to get some experience under his belt but he has struggled for minutes with the Trotters, playing only nine times.

Advertisement

Advertisement