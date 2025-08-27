Mohamed Salah of Liverpool looks on during a match | Getty Images

Liverpool are starting to plan for a future without the influence of Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool have navigated a very busy transfer window this summer and could still finalise some late deals as we enter the final days of the market.

The Reds are still in need of defensive reinforcements but so far, they have impressed with their signings and have also boosted their PSR position with smart sales.

Liverpool’s window has been more than just buying and selling, though. They set the tone for what has been a strong run on the market with new contracts for both Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah earlier this year.

Tying the two key figures down was a huge relief for fans, who had been fearing a triple free agent exodus alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold. Both players remain integral to Arne Slot’s side but at 34 and 33 years old respectively, the duo are now into the latter years of their career.

Liverpool eyeing Mohamed Salah replacement

Salah is unarguably one of the best forwards to ever play for Liverpool or indeed in the Premier League. Since his arrival from Roma in 2017, the Egyptian has finished each season as the club’s top goalscorer.

Salah’s influence on the wing has been blistering and replacing him will be no easy feat. However, sooner or later Liverpool must start to plan for a future without the clinical No.11.

There aren’t many wingers in the world capable of returning the level of goals and assists Salah has done consistently over the years. This making the search pool extremely small for Liverpool. One man has caught their eye though and has reportedly been earmarked for the future as the perfect successor to club legend Salah.

Michael Olise the ‘ideal replacement’ for Mohamed Salah

Liverpool have been linked with a few impressive wingers over the last year or so, particularly amid his links with Saudi Arabia and the growing concern he would leave as a free agent this summer.

According to Bayern Space, the Reds view Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise as the ‘ideal replacement’ for Salah. Taking to X with a lengthy update, the outlet has reported that the former Crystal Palace star has a release clause in place, and the Bayern board have denied the request from sporting director Max Eberl to extend his contract and effectively remove the release clause.

“The supervisory board are not concerned about the prospect of Olise leaving next summer, since such a move would allow Bayern to recoup a substantial fee and secure the income they will require,” the post reads.

“No extension will be made and no removal of the clause is permitted, leaving Bayern effectively preparing to lose one of their most valuable players after only two seasons. For the board, the priority is not building around Olise but cashing in, a strategy that signals a preference for short-term income over long-term competitiveness.”

Olise only signed for Bayern Munich last summer in a £50 million move from the Premier League. He made an immediate play in Germany, contributing 20 goals and 23 assists in his debut season across all competitions. Olise is already off the mark for the new season too, following his brace in a 6-0 win over RB Leipzig.

