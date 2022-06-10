All the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as Jurgen Klopp closes in on a striker signing to kick off the summer.

Liverpool are already making progress on plans for next season.

The Reds enjoyed a successful campaign just gone, picking up two domestic cups, reaching the Champions League final and pushing in the title race until the very last moments.

But improvements will still be needed for next season as Jurgen Klopp looks to make sure Manchester City don’t extend their marginal gap to the Reds.

City have already snapped up Erling Haaland ahead of the new season, and Liverpool are in the process of issuing their response.

More on that in today’s Reds transfer round-up below:

Nunez talks progress

Liverpool are said to be in ‘advanced talks’ with Benfica star Darwin Nunez.

According to ESPN, the Reds are in discussions over a club-record deal worth £68.1million up front plus £17million in add-ons.

No deal has been agreed yet, but it’s reported talks are progressing, now advancing towards a deal, and that will be exciting news to Liverpool fans.

Nunez scored 34 goals across all competitions last season.

Gavi blow

One player the Reds look set to miss out on is Barcelona youngster Gavi.

According to recent reports, Liverpool have been closely monitoring the situation, ready to move in case Barca cannot tie the 17-year-old down to a new contract.

But according to Sport, the talks are now on track between Gavi and Barca, with the midfielder expected to sign new terms, worth equal to Ronald Araujo’s new deal.

Oxlade-Chamberlain price

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is said to be attracting plenty of interest ahead of the transfer window opening.

It’s expected the former Arsenal midfielder will leave the club this summer, and according to the Liverpool Echo, there is interest from England and abroad.