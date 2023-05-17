Liverpool in discussions with veteran as decisions made on £116m trio

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts

Liverpool have confirmed that Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will leave this summer at the end of their respective contracts.

The quartet will say their goodbyes after the Reds’ final game at Anfield this season against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A club statement said: “Liverpool FC can confirm Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will leave the club upon the expiry of their contracts this summer.

“The quartet will each embark on new chapters in their careers following the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, having helped the Reds lift a host of the game’s biggest honours during their spells at Anfield.

“All four players will depart with our gratitude and appreciation for the contribution they have made and we wish Roberto, Naby, James, Alex and their families the very best for the future.”

Firmino, 31, and Milner, 37, have been at the fulcrum of the success delivered under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The former signed for the Reds for £29 million from Hoffenheim in the summer of 2015. The striker has scored 109 goals in 360 games. Klopp was keen for Firmino to remain at Anfield but he’s opted for pastures new.

Milner arrived in the same summer on a free transfer from Manchester City. Together, the pair have helped Liverpool win the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

The veteran midfielder was another who Klopp would have liked to have kept for another season at Liverpool. However, Milner is on the fringes of things and likely wants more minutes elsewhere - with a switch to Brighton strongly suggested.

Keita, 28, joined Liverpool for a then club-record fee of £52 million from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2018. However, the midfielder has struggled with injury issues during his time on Merseyside and has managed just 129 outings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Similarly, Oxlade-Chamberlain, 29, has had persistent injury problems after joining from Arsenal for £35 million in August 2017. He has made a total of 146 appearances.