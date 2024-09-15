Liverpool in hunt for new 'number six' this winter after missing out on summer target

Liverpool fans at Anfield | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool fell to their first Premier League defeat under Arne Slot this weekend

Liverpool slumped to a 1-0 loss at home to Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon. Callum Hudson-Odoi’s second-half goal was enough for the visitors to take home all three points from Anfield.

The Reds weren’t able to find an equaliser in the end. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Midfielder wanted

Liverpool are in the hunt for a new ‘number six’ this winter and work has already begun on identifying targets for January, according to Football Insider. The report suggests their sporting director Michael Edwards is ‘spearheading’ the club’s pursuit for a midfielder this winter.

The Reds missed out on signing Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad in the summer and still have a vacancy to fill in that position. As per Noticias de Gipuzkoa, his current team’s president Jokin Aperribay has shared this update on his situation: “There have been no conversations with Zubimendi to renew his contract. There has not been now and there has not been before. He did not put any conditions on us.

“He understood the moment and knew that it was a market in which some players were already going to leave, and he understood that it was time to stay at Real Sociedad. He has not put a renewal as a condition nor have we talked about it. The conversation with Martín was short and quick.”

Zubimendi has recently said in an interview with Marca: “Real Sociedad for me is my life, I think I have spent half my life there. A lot of what I am is part of La Real, it is my life.”

Centre-back eyed

Liverpool are ‘interested’ in a move for Sevilla defender Loic Bade in the future, as per CaughtOffside. The centre-back could be seen as a potential long-term replacement for skipper Virgil van Dijk.

The 24-year-old, who is a former France youth international, played for his country at the recent Olympic Games in Paris. He started his career with spells as a youngster at Paris FC, Le Havre, Lens and Rennes.

Bade had loan stints away from the latter at Nottingham Forest and Sevilla before the latter snapped him up on a permanent basis last year. He has been a key player for the La Liga outfit over recent times but they could face a battle to keep hold of him down the line amid attention from elsewhere.