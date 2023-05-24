Liverpool may be close to signing Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton, but a big update has also landed regarding their interest in Chelsea’s Mason Mount.

According to Football Insider, the Reds are now in ‘pole position’ to sign the England international as they power on towards a big midfield restructure this summer. There is a chance Liverpool could also land a deal for £10 million less than originally thought as well.

Mount has just one year left on his current contract at Stamford Bridge, and while Chelsea are eager to keep hold of the playmaker, they have been struggling to reach agreements with him over a new deal.

They will absolutely not want to lose him for free this year so are prepared to listen to offers when the transfer window opens. The Blues have slapped a hefty £80 million price tag on Mount but the report claims a deal for £70 million could be done this summer.

This will mean that if the Reds secures both Mount and Mac Allister, they will be forking out a very pretty penny for the two midfielders. But Klopp is in need of reinforcements for his engine room.