Liverpool have been linked with a number of new recruits ahead of the January transfer window. Summer saw Jurgen Klopp bring in four new midfielders to help restructure his engine room but there are now other areas of the team that need attention.

The Reds are looking to bolster their defensive options and some attackers have also found themselves connected to an Anfield move, as Liverpool prepare to potentially lose Mohamed Salah in 2024. But what can we actually expect from Klopp and co in the January window? Here are some of Liverpool's latest transfer links as the days count down to the new year.

Liverpool the main club in for versatile forward

Liverpool are eyeing up new options in attack and according to Calciomercato, they are the main club circling rising star Kenan Yildiz of Juventus. The report describes him as having 'explosiveness, physique and excellent technique' and he has been recommended to Klopp by Jorg Schmadtke.

Liverpool's interest is 'preliminary' at the moment but 'an attempt by the English in the coming months cannot be ruled out.'

Yildiz is only just breaking into his senior career and he is already attracting a lot of attention. At 18 years of age, he has a lot of promise about him and he can play in any position across the front three. Last season, he tallied 11 goals and seven assists for Juve's youth side.

Reds linked to Joshua Kimmich

While the summer solely focused on midfield recruits, Liverpool are still said to be looking for another No.6 option. Wataru Endō has not adapted to life at Anfield as quickly as some may have liked, and the Reds are back on the market for another defensive midfielder.

Christian Falk has reported that Liverpool are among the European teams showing interest in Joshua Kimmich. Klopp is aware of the German international's strengths and the report states he would be happy to welcome Kimmich to the club, as his playing style would 'suit' the Reds.