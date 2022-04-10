Liverpool injury concern emerges ahead of Man City clash

Roberto Firmino was not spotted training with the Liverpool squad on Friday.

Liverpool have been handed an injury concern ahead of their huge trip to Manchester City today (16.30).

The Reds travel to the Etihad Stadium where a win will take them to the summit of the Premier League.

When speaking to the media on Friday, Jurgen Klopp confirmed that he had a fully-fit squad to select from for successive matches.

But after training photos emerged of Liverpool being put through their paces at the club's Kirkby-based training ground, Roberto Firmino was not spotted.

He was the only Liverpool player not present.

Liverpool train ahead of their clash against Man City. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Firmino featured off the bench in the Reds' 3-1 Champions League quarter-final first-leg win at Benfica earlier this week.

And although that does not mean the Brazilian is injured despite seemingly missing the session, it has cast some doubt about whether he'll be involved against Pep Guardiola's side.