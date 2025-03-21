Liverpool goalkeepers Alisson Becker and Caoimhin Kelleher. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Alisson Becker was forced off after 78 minutes during Brazil’s 2-1 win over Colombia

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has suffered a suspected concussion after a collision with former Tottenham Hotspur defender Davinson Sanchez during Brazil’s 2-1 win over Colombia in the early hours of Friday morning.

The 32-year-old started the game for his country as Raphinha scored in the ninth minute, while Liverpool winger Luis Diaz equalised before half time. Vinicius Junior scored in the 99th minute to snatch victory for Brazil but Alisson had left the pitch by that point. Brazil used their concussions substitution to bring on Bento.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sanchez was also struggling after the players collided as he was carried off in a stretcher. After the game, Brazil’s team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar provided an update to the media in a press conference.

Alisson Becker suffers head injury

In quotes relayed by CNN Brazil, Lasmar said: “Alisson suffered a trauma to the head region, he was replaced by a suspected concussion. Now we will do all the CBF protocol, it will undergo recommended imaging tests, a computed tomography, then a resonance with diffusion.

“If all the tests are normal, we’ll follow up and do a cognitive test. And then we will evaluate the player. In the possibility that everything is normal, we will make a sequence of observations in the coming days. Today, we will do the tests, all the necessary evaluations.

“Alisson is normal, with no complaints. He reported no fainting and no memory loss. He thought it was a little slower. In this complaint, the recommended is the replacement of the player.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brazil are next in action against Argentina at midnight on Wednesday. The timing of the game would normally present a major concern for the Reds, with Alexis Mac Allister and Alisson - barring his injury - normally expected to be involved. However, Arne Slot’s side don’t return to action until April 2, meaning there is no rush back for a weekend fixture for the South American contingent.

Liverpool injury concerns piling up

Alisson’s injury follows on from Ryan Gravenberch withdrawing from the Netherlands squad due to an injury he sustained in the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United. Then on Thursday night, Ibrahima Konaté was taken off at half time as France lost 2-0 to Croatia. The French national team said the Liverpool defender had picked up a knock as he was replaced by Dayot Upamecano.

Liverpool are already without Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Bradley in defence and losing Konate and Alisson would present a major concern for manager Arne Slot. Gravenberch is also the Reds’ first-choice defensive midfielder and any potential injury to him would see Wataru Endo step up as a replacement. The Japan international has been used as a centre-back this season with Liverpool opting against signing a new defender following Joel Matip’s exit from the club at the end of his contract.