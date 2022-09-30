Liverpool team news ahead of their Premier League fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp has provided an injury update ahead of Liverpool’s clash against Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield tomorrow (15.00 BST).

The Reds prepare for their first Premier League game in almost a month. Matches against Wolves and Chelsea were postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Jordan Henderson is back to full fitness following a hamstring injury.

The Liverpool skipper has missed the past three games but returned to action when he made a brief cameo appearance for England in their 3-3 Nations League draw against Germany on Monday night.

Ibrahima Konate and Caoimhin Kelleher are also back training.

The centre-back yet to make an appearance this season after sustaining a muscle issue in the pre-season friendly against Strasbourg.

Kelleher has been unavailable since the start of pre-season.

Klopp said: “Kelleher will play [for the] under-23s but needs training - likewise with Konate.”

Robertson time frame given

Andy Robertson was not spotted in training yesterday.

He has been struggling with a knee injury, having missed the 2-1 victory over Ajax before the international break.

Klopp confirmed that the left-back is back outside running - but is unsure if he’ll be back next week or the following week.

The Liverpool boss said: “He’s doing really well. It looks really good so he’s not out for long.

“He’s already out on the pitch running. It’s a good sign. I don’t know if it will be next week or the week after.”