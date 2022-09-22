Calvin Ramsay is still to make an appearance for Liverpool since signing from Aberdeen.

Joe Gomez is excited to see Liverpool summer signing Calvin Ramsay in action.

The right-back joined the Reds from Aberdeen for a fee of £6.5 million in June.

However, Ramsay has yet to feature for Jurgen Klopp's side. Liverpool discovered an issue with the 19-year-old's back, which meant he's been unavailable since the start of pre-season.

But Ramsay has been spotted in training with his team-mates in recent weeks as he works towards his maiden Reds opportunity.

Speaking to Liverpool's e-magazine Walk On, Gomez admits it was 'unfortunate' the squad were unable to fully get to know Ramsay over the summer.

But the centre-back is now relishing seeing Ramsay in action as he closes in on a return.

What’s been said

Liverpool defender Calvin Ramsay. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

“Calvin seems like a really down-to-earth lad," said Gomez.

“Obviously, we weren't able to mix with him in training in pre-season, which was unfortunate, but hopefully he's nearly there in overcoming that little issue and I think we're all excited to see him play.

“He's obviously a talented player, which is why he's at this club, and from what he's like around the place, he seems a nice, humble lad.