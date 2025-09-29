Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on September 20, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool team news ahead of the Champions League clash against Galatasaray.

Liverpool aim to bounce back after their first defeat of the season when they travel to Galatasaray in the Champions League.

The Reds’ perfect start to the 2025-26 campaign came to an end with a 2-1 loss at Crystal Palace last weekend. Arne Slot’s side were deserved losers at Selhurst Park, with the Anfield boss admitting that Palace were worthy of all three points.

Now they have a quick turnaround and turn their attention to Europa as they face Galatasaray. The Reds have a lengthy trip to the Turkish capital before having another away game at Chelsea on Saturday. Slot will be hoping to keep his squad fresh for both games.

Hugo Ekitike will be back for Liverpool after serving a one-match suspension against Palace. The striker was sent off in last week’s 2-1 triumph against Southampton in the Carabao Cup. Ekitike could start ahead of Alexander Isak, who played for 84 minutes at Palace. Isak is still building fitness after his move to Merseyside.

Federico Chiesa has been added to Liverpool’s Champions League squad. He was initially left out of Slot’s set-up for the league phase, with Rio Ngumoha instead included on List A. But with Giovanni Leoni suffering an ACL injury against Southampton and is set to be sidelined for around a year, Chiesa has been able to replace the 18-year-old defender.

However, Liverpool have suffered a fresh fitness blow. Jayden Danns was on the bench for the 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid earlier this month. The forward also caught the eye off the bench against Southampton.

But Danns was forced off in the 31st minute for the Reds’ under-21s in a 3-2 loss at Ipswich Town on Sunday. While there is no update on the 19-year-old’s condition, it is almost certain that he will not be able to feature little more than two days after suffering a setback.

Galatasaray team news

Meanwhile, Galatasaray saw key striker Victor Osimhen make a return to action in a 1-0 win over Alanyaspor last Friday. Osimhen plundered 37 goals in all competitions last season to deliver Cimbom their third successive Turkish crown.

Osimhen made his first outing since representing Nigeria during the international break. He sustained an ankle problem in a 1-0 win against Rwanda. Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk said: “We wanted to play Osimhen for 10 minutes. We wanted him to experience the pain. Sometimes there’s pain, and playing through pain is important. We’ll assess his pain and physical condition before thinking about the next match.

“We may have changed our formation and had trouble covering the opposition. However, we’re taking these risks to ensure he plays.”