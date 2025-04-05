Conor Bradley's position at Liverpool is being discussed | Getty Images

Liverpool could welcome two players back to their starting line-up against Fulham on Sunday

Liverpool will aim to move a step closer to the Premier League title on Sunday as they travel to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham on Sunday afternoon. The Reds are 12 points ahead of closest rivals Arsenal ahead of the weekend.

The Gunners travel to Merseyside to take on Everton, who will be out to bounce back from their midweek defeat to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby. Arsenal head into the game after beating Fulham 2-1 on Tuesday but they have lost Gabriel Magalhães for the season after he injured his hamstring during the contest.

For Liverpool they will be hoping for some injury boosts against Fulham with Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley all missing the win over the Toffees through injury. Manager Arne Slot has already said Alexander-Arnold and Gomez will not play a part over the coming weeks as they continue their respective recoveries.

Liverpool injury and return dates

Alisson Becker

The Brazilian suffered a concussion while on international duty and was sent back to Merseyside early. He cannot return until he has ticked off all the steps in the concussion protocol. Slot said in his pre-match press conference on Thursday: “With Ali, it is simple: it is a concussion and you have to tick all the boxes. The moment he does, he will be in goal. The moment he doesn't, we are following the protocol."

Caoimhin Kelleher will be ready to fill in for Alisson, as he did on Wednesday. It is certainly one area that Liverpool have plenty of strength and depth in. Although that could change come the summer with a number of clubs circling to sign Kelleher, who will have just one year remaining on his Anfield contract next term.

Potential return date: v Fulham, April 6

Conor Bradley

The Northern Ireland international is back in training after picking up an injury in the 2-2 draw with Aston Villa at the end of February. He was completely left out of the Northern Ireland squad for friendly games with Switzerland and Sweden in March.

Giving an update on the right-back, Slot said: "Conor, we have to wait and see if he is ready to be with the squad for Sunday."

Potential return date: v Fulham, April 6

Trent Alexander-Arnold

The Liverpool right-back was injured against Paris Saint-Germain ehad of the international break and missed the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United. He was not part of the squad against Everton but was at Anfield to support his teammates from the sidelines.

Slot confirmed the defender would not be available for the upcoming weeks, suggesting he may not return until later in the month.

Potential return date: v Tottenham Hotspur, April 27

Joe Gomez

The defender has been out since picking up a hamstring injury in the fourth round FA Cup defeat against Plymouth Argyle. He has already undergone surgery on the issue and could be back before the end of the season. Slot also confirmed the defender would be out for the upcoming weeks when addressed the media on Thursday.

Potential return date: v Chelsea, May 4