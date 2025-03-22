Alisson Becker of Brazil and Davinson Sanchez of Colombia receive medical attention after suffering a head injury during the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Brazil and Colombia at Mane Garrincha Stadium on March 20, 2025 in Brasilia, Brazil. | Getty Images

Liverpool injury news and possible return dates ahead of Everton and Fulham

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool fans will have hoped to see some of their players earn a rest during the international break but there is still plenty of football taking place. The Reds have a large chunk of their squad off representing their countries and in recent days a few injury concerns have come the way of Liverpool.

Ryan Gravenberch withdrew from the Netherlands squad after he was carrying an injury which he sustained in the Carabao Cup final while Ibrahima Konaté picked up a “knock” as France lost 2-0 in Croatia. Alisson Becker was taken off in Brazil’s win over Colombia after a nasty clash of heads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All three players have been key members of Arne Slot’s squad this season and are the first choices in their positions when fit. It is still over a week before the Reds are back in action, however, as they don’t return until April 2 against Everton before heading down to Fulham on April 6.

Full Liverpool injury & return dates ahead of Everton & Fulham

Alisson Becker

The goalkeeper was taken off in the 78th minute against Colombia with a suspected concussion. He is set to return to Liverpool to undergo his recovery, with the Brazilian national team confirming the player is undergoing FIFA concussion protocols. However, the Everton clash is far enough away to allow him to recover in time.

Possible return date: v Everton, April 2

Ryan Gravenberch

There is good news for Liverpool fans regarding Gravenberch’s withdrawal from the Netherlands squad. Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo both featured as the Dutch drew 2-2 with Spain on Thursday, with Gakpo scoring. Gravenberch’s withdrawal from the squad was put down to an injury he picked up against Newcastle United.

Writing on X, BBC Sport journalist Nizaar Kinsella has said his return to Merseyside was precautionary and that he will be available for the final nine games of the campaign.

Possible return date: v Everton, April 2

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ibrahima Konaté

The defender was withdrawn at half time during France’s Nations League clash with Croatia, with the national side confirming the star had picked up a knock during the game. However, France boss Didier Deschamps has since hinted that the decision may have been tactical as Konate had an off night.

Deschamps said: “I know it’s tough, but I saw him struggling, not at his best, so I preferred to substitute him.”

Possible return date: v Everton, April 2

Joe Gomez and Tyler Morton

Gomez is out until the very end of the season at the earliest after undergoing surgery on a hamstring injury. He might be back for the final couple of weeks of the campaign. Meanwhile Tyler Morton remains out with a shoulder injury. The midfielder played three times on the road to the Carabao Cup final and could well have made the bench against Newcastle last weekend had he been fit. It is likely that Morton will get minutes for the Under-21s when he does recover from having an operation for his problem.

Possible return date: Unknown

Conor Bradley and Trent Alexander-Arnold

Both right-backs are currently out with separate issues. Bradley has not played since being forced off in the 2-2 draw with Aston Villa last month while Alexander-Arnold injured his foot or ankle against Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield. Both players were not called up for international duty as a result of their injuries but both are expected back around mid-April.

Possible return date: v West Ham United, April 13.