Liverpool prepare to face Bologna in the Champions League.

Arne Slot believes Andy Robertson will be back in Liverpool training today.

The left-back was withdrawn in the closing stages of the Reds' 2-1 victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers following a challenge from Carlos Forbs. Joe Gomez came off the bench to replace Robertson as Liverpool moved to the top of the Premier League table.

However, Slot believes that the Scotland international's issue was not serious and he should be involved in today's session as the Reds prepare to face Bologna in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Anfield head coach said: "I don't expect this to be a big problem, although you never know, but I think he just got a knock. End phase of the game, maybe he was a bit tired as well because the guy who came in - Forbs, I knew him, of course, from the Dutch competition - he made it a real fight for him. He got a bit of a knock but I'm expecting him to be in training on Monday again, but let's wait [and see]."

Meanwhile, Darwin Nunez missed the Wolves win because of illness. The striker had started the past two games and scored his first goal of the season in a 3-0 victory over AFC Bournemouth. Diogo Jota instead spearheaded the attack against Wolves - assisting Ibrahima Konate's opening goal and winning the penalty for Mo Salah's penalty.

It remains to be seen whether Nunez will be recovered in time to face Bologna. Slot will give an update on the Uruguay international at his pre-match press conference on Tuesday. One player definitely sidelined to face the Serie A outfit is Harvey Elliott. The attacking midfielder continues his recovery from a fractured foot sustained on England under-21 duty.