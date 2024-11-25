Liverpool have two big fixtures against Real Madrid and Man City approaching.

Liverpool will be hoping that Kostas Tsimikas can return to fitness ahead of a huge double-header this week.

Kopites may still be pinching themselves that the Reds currently top the Premier League table by eight points after just 12 matches. Liverpool were far from their best but battled to a 3-2 win at Southampton to steer further clear of a faltering Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's men have lost their five games, with the nadir a 4-0 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur.

Come Sunday, Liverpool could find themselves 11 points clear if they were to prevail when City visit Anfield. But before that seismic showdown, Arne Slot's side host Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

Tsimikas was a surprise absence for Liverpool against Southampton. The left-back has featured prominently this season, having made 11 appearances in all competitions and has frequently been rotated with Andy Robertson.

Tsimikas had played for Greece twice during the international break and was spotted in training two days before the Southampton trip. But he suffered a knock at the AXA Training Centre and was not risked. Much will depend on the severity of Tsimikas' issue but if it is only minor then he could be back to face Madrid.

Liverpool are also sweating on the fitness of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who did not feature against the Saints. The vice-captain missed out after sustaining a hamstring injury in the 2-0 triumph over Aston Villa before the international break and pulled out of England duty.

Alexander-Arnold was not present in training last week but Slot revealed pre-Southampton that the right-back could be back soon. "Trent isn't training with us yet, but he is getting there so we expect him to be back with us soon," said the Reds head coach.

Slot has already ruled out Alisson Becker (hamstring) and Diogo Jota (ribs) for the visit of Madrid despite returning to parts of training. Liverpool will continue to be patient with Federico Chiesa (muscle) after he took part in the beginning of last Friday's session in Kirkby. Slot will give a full injury update at his pre-match press conference tomorrow.