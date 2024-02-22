Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool with Mohamed Salah of Liverpool at the end of the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa at Anfield on September 03, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp remains unsure if Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez will be available for Liverpool when they face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final.

The Reds have an injury crisis and were missing 11 players for their Premier League clash against Luton Town last night. Among them were Salah, who has muscle fatigue after returning from a hamstring injury in last weekend's 4-1 win over Brentford. Nunez was forced off in west London while Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones also had to be withdrawn. Jota has been ruled out o action for a couple of months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What's more, Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dominik Szoboszlai, Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak are confined to the treatment table.

Despite their depleted options, Liverpool earned a 4-1 victory over Luton - although they had to battle from behind. Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliott were all on target in the second half to extend the Reds' lead at the summit of the Premier League table to four points.

Klopp's side can now turn their attention to facing Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday. The Liverpool boss will be hoping to get better news on the fitness front in the coming days but is still unsure if there will be any players who can return to the squad.

Klopp told reporters: " The situation is not great, absolutely not. We don't have to make that nice and this. I'm so happy that the kids played, Dannsy [Jayden Danns] said 50 times: 'Thank you boss, I'm so happy.' We give them the opportunity, it's just nice, the boys deserve it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Now a lot of super-important games coming up and we don't know, we go day by day. I can't say anything about it, I don't know.