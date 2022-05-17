Joe Gomez came off in Liverpool’s 2-1 win at Southampton due to injury.

Joe Gomez came off injured in Liverpool’s win at Southampton. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp revealed that Liverpool might have got 'lucky' after Joe Gomez limped off in the win at Southampton.

The Reds ensured the Premier League title race against Manchester City will go down to the last day of the season on Sunday with a 2-1 victory at St Mary's.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are just a point behind City ahead of games against Wolves and Aston Villa respectively.

Klopp made nine changes from last Saturday's FA Cup triumph over Chelsea on penalties.

Gomez was one of those who came into the team for Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back.

However, the defender was forced off at half-time having suffered an ankle injury moments before the break.

With two huge games remaining this season - against Wolves and then Real Madrid in the Champions League final - the Reds will need everyone available as the quadruple dream remains alive.

And Klopp's hopeful Gomez's injury isn't too serious.

The Anfield boss told Sky Sports: “Joey is in pain but we all think he’s probably all right.