Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk were both withdrawn as Liverpool were crowned FA Cup champions after defeating Chelsea on penalties at Wembley.

Mo Salah came off injured in Liverpool’s FA Cup triumph over Chelsea. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp has provided an injury update on Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk following Liverpool’s FA Cup triumph over Chelsea at Wembley.

The Reds claimed their second piece of silverware this season by overcoming the Stamford Bridge side yet again on spot-kicks.

Just like the Carabao Cup final, the Premier League heavyweights couldn’t be separated after 120 minutes, with the encounter finishing goalless.

But it was Liverpool who held their nerve in the shootout, with Kostas Tsimikas’ winner delivering a 6-5 win.

However, the victory came at somewhat of a price as Mo Salah limped off in the first half and van Dijk could not come out for extra-time.

With the Champions League final against Real Madrid in just two weeks’ time, supporters are understandably concerned if either will be fit.

But Klopp is hopeful neither will be sidelined for that clash.

The Liverpool boss, who has now won every trophy possible as Anfield chief, said: “I spoke to both already. They really are OK.

“It’s not a big thing. We really came through. The next game is on Tuesday.

“I think they will both be fine. We have training tomorrow morning. Maybe they’ll tell me they’re completely fine but I’d be surprised.