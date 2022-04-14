Liverpool beat Benfica to reach the Champions League semi-finals and now prepare to face Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley.

Jurgen Klopp insists that all of his troops came through Liverpool’s Champions League quarter-final second leg against Benfica unscathed.

The Reds are into the last four of Europe’s elite club competition after defeating the Portuguese outfit 6-4 on aggregate.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool were held to a 3-3 draw against the Eagles at Anfield but had enough of a cushion from their 3-1 win at the Estadio da Luz last week.

Klopp made seven changes to his starting line-up from Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Premier League title rivals Manchester City.

He opted to rest key men such as Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah.

Klopp cleared up his comments he made to BT Sport about ‘losing’ van Dijk when he addressed the written media a little later after the game.

The Liverpool boss confirmed the centre-back was not injured, while Salah - who came off the bench for the final 33 minutes of the tie - was also fine.

Diogo Jota picked up a minor knock in the first half but he also should be OK for the FA Cup semi-final against Man City at Wembley on Saturday.

Klopp told reporters: “We missed him [van Dijk]. We played the last line completely new [defence] and we missed the boys of the last line. He’s not injured.

“Diogo got a knock in the first half. That’s what I know.

“About Mo’s knock, I don’t know really. Nobody told me yet.I exchanged with two physios. Nobody told me Mo has a problem.