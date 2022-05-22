Thiago Alcantara limped off in Liverpool’s defeat of Wolves and is now doubtful for the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp has provided an injury update on Thiago Alcantara after his limped off in Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat of Wolves.

The Reds missed out on the Premier League title by just a point on the final day of the campaign.

Manchester City produced a dramatic comeback to beat Aston Villa 3-2 and be crowned champions for successive seasons.

Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Andy Robertson were on target for Liverpool at Anfield as they finished second in the table.

The one blackmark for the Reds was that Thiago limped off just before half-time.

Liverpool now turn their attention to the Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris next weekend.

And Klopp admitted Thiago’s injury is ‘not good’ although further tests will be required.

The Reds boss said: “Not good but I cannot say more.

“He was outside with the families, had his little girl on his shoulders. He could walk so that’s obviously a good sign.

“All the rest, we will see from tomorrow.

“I don’t want to talk about it but we will see. Give us a chance, it makes the news not better or worse.