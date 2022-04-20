Roberto Firmino missed Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp is hopeful Roberto Firmino will be back for Liverpool's Merseyside derby clash against Everton.

The Brazil international was absent for the Reds in their 4-0 thrashing of Manchester United last night.

Firmino suffered a foot injury in the 3-2 FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City last Saturday.

After moving to the summit of the Premier League table, Liverpool next welcome fierce rivals Everton to Anfield this Sunday.

Both sides having plenty to play for as the Reds aim for the top-flight title and the Toffees look to avoid relegation.

With Liverpool continuing their fight for an unprecedented quadruple, Klopp knows having a fully-fit squad will be crucial if that’s to be achieved.

The Reds boss told Sky Sports: “Bobby was not involved because, in the last situation in the City game, he felt something in his foot.

“It's not really bad. We hope so [he'll be fit for Everton].

“The scan, we were a bit worried but the scan was fine. Still very painful so that's why he had no chance for today.

“That's what we need. We need a full squad. That's how it is. If we can use that then we can maybe cope with the intensity.

“If not then we won't have a chance.”

‘It was fine’

Thiago Alcantara’s performance against Man Utd was exceptional.

The Spain international is in the best form of his Liverpool career since arriving in September 2020.

Thiago was withdrawn for Naby Keita 10 minutes before full-time - with some fears he’d picked up an injury.

But Klopp confirmed that the ex-Barcelona midfielder had only ripped his shorts.

The Liverpool boss told reporters: “He ripped his shorts. I thought it was something else.