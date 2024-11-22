Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool injury update on Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk.

Arne Slot has provided a Liverpool injury update on Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk ahead of Sunday’s trip to Southampton.

The Reds return to action after the international break aiming to retain their five-point lead at the summit of the Premier League. They face a Southampton side who are rooted to the bottom of the table, having picked up just four points in 11 games.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was forced out of Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Aston Villa before the break. The right-back sustained a hamstring injury midway through the first half, which ruled him out of England duty.

Meanwhile, Virgil van Dijk returned from Netherlands duty earlier than expected. The Liverpool captain had been suffering from ‘minor complaints’ according to Oranje manager Ronald Koeman.

After the Southampton clash, the Reds have two huge games against Real Madrid in the Champions League and then Premier League title rivals Manchester City.

Slot, speaking at his pre-match press conference at the AXA Training Centre, revealed that Van Dijk will be fine to feature - but Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out of the clash. The vice-skipper will return to training sooner, however. Liverpool boss Slot said: “Virgil is all good. He is training with us today. Trent isn’t training with us yet but we expect him to be back soon.”

Slot then admitted he’s unsure if Alexander-Arnold will be available for the Real clash on Wednesday.