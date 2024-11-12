Liverpool 'interested' in the only player to match Mohamed Salah this season so far

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool transfer news: With Liverpool being linked with a move for the rising star, could we see the talented star link up with Salah?

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are being linked with a move for Frankfurt’s Omar Marmoush who is standing out in Germany for his lightening start to the season.

While attackers are not currently a problem area for Arne Slot in his squad, the uncertain future regarding Mohamed Salah and his contract situation is something that is rumbling on in the background. If he leaves, they will absolutely need a right-sided attacker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Federico Chiesa has struggled with injuries so far which leaves four attackers in Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez. It is a very strong and talented frontline but there is also the potential of a new addition if the moment is right. According to Todo Fichajes, Marmoush is believed to have expressed an interest in moving to the Premier League, with Liverpool cited as ‘the club most interested in signing him’.

Reports in Germany have backed this up and it is said they are hoping for a fee around £41.3m-£49.6m. That is in the same bracket of a transfer fee that Gakpo, Diaz and Jota fell between and given the Egyptian’s current form, it makes sense that he would warrant such a fee.

Loading....

Delving into his standout statistics, he stands along Salah as the only player to manage 10 assists in all competitions this season - he also has 14 goals. Plus, he has scored three free-kicks this season, with no other player from the big five European leagues doing so more than once.

His consistency has been brilliant so far but now it is a question of continuing to produce, especially given all the extra eyes that are now on him. His position as a centre-forward in a front two would be problematic for Liverpool, given they do not operate in a system that could accommodate him this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has also played off the left but he would need to adapt his game to become more like Jota if he wanted to succeed. Currently, he is given a freedom to roam and run in behind and drift to either wing, something which would be more difficult in Liverpool’s side and the Premier League in general.

While a move to Liverpool will continue to be floated, the only scenario where he arrives at Anfield is if one of their six-man attack departs. The likeliest player to do so right now is Salah due to his contract situation and Marmoush could be seen as an exciting replacement if so.