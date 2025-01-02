Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool have the chance to do some transfer business now the January window is open

Liverpool can now bring in some new players ahead of the second-half of the season as they look to win the Premier League title. They also have the opportunity to let some individuals head out the exit door to help free up space and funds should they wish to.

The Reds are back in action this weekend with a home clash against Manchester United as they look to keep their momentum going. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Attacker target update

According to GiveMeSport, Liverpool are one of the ‘interested’ clubs in pursuit of Eintracht Frankfurt. However, they are prioritising securing Mo Salah down to a new contract which could give Arsenal the advantage in this particular race.

The 25-year-old has scored 35 goals in 65 games for Frankfurt since joining them in 2023. Prior to his switch to the Bundesliga outfit, he spent time at Wolfsburg and was loaned out to FC St. Pauli and Stuttgart to show what he can do.

Marmoush has been one of the standout players in Germany this term and he would give the Reds more competition and depth going forward if they were able to land him. However, there is competition for his signature and they risk missing out to the Gunners if they aren’t careful.

Left-back latest

Liverpool left-back Calum Scanlon is set to return to Millwall following his injury. The 19-year-old linked up with the Lions in the summer to get some experience under his belt but has since played only once for the Championship side.

Their new boss Alex Neil, who has been at Norwich City, Preston North End, Sunderland and Stoke City in the past, has shared this update on the youngster’s situation at The Den, as per a report by the Southwark News: “My understanding is that Calum will be back probably in the next week. I haven’t met Calum, he’s doing his rehab at Liverpool. Those are just conversations I’ve had loosely behind the scenes, but we do believe that he’ll be back soon. He’s making progress.”

After signing him, their former manager Neil Harris told London News Online: “Calum adds some pace and forward-thinking full-back play. His pedigree is very good, coming through at Liverpool and the England pathway. Great energy to get up and down. He’s a good one-v-one defender and he carries the ball well – gets you up the pitch quickly. Calum gives us variety and something different to the three full-backs we have already.”

Liverpool signed Scanlon from Birmingham City back in 2020 as one for the future. He has since played twice for the Reds’ first-team and will be eyeing some regular game time with Millwall over the coming months to boost his development.

The Reds won 3-1 at home to Leicester City in their match on their own patch before their victory at West Ham. They will be hoping for more of the same against Manchester United up next.