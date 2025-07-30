Liverpool involved in 'fair and serious negotiations' as chief executive speaks out

Bayern Munich’s hierarchy have explained why they signed Luis Diaz from Liverpool.

Bayern Munich have thanked Liverpool for their ‘fair and serious negotiations’ involving the sale of Luis Diaz.

The winger has completed a departure from the Premier League champions to their German counterparts for £65 million. Diaz spent three-and-a-half seasons at Anfield, recording 41 goals and 23 assists in 148 appearances.

Last term, he bagged 13 goals in the top flight as Liverpool claimed the English crown for a record-equalling 20th time. But Diaz was keen to move on from the Reds despite there being discussions over a new deal.

He joins a Bayern side who will be aiming to defend their Bundesliga title and challenge for the Champions League in the 2025-26 season. And Jan-Christian Dreesen, who is the chief executive at the Allianz Arena, hailed getting a deal for Diaz over the line.

What’s been said

He told the club’s website: “In Luis Díaz, we have succeeded in bringing in one of the best left wingers in the Premier League. He brings real player character from Liverpool to FC Bayern - he's won silverware with every one of his clubs to date. As a team, we were able to work together to realise this transfer in a targeted manner and are delighted to have a top international who will give our team important impetus and also enrich the Bundesliga. We would like to thank Liverpool for what were fair and serious negotiations at all times.

FC Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund added: "Luis creates a real goal threat and is a scorer, who at the same time works incredibly hard for his team. He's quick, a versatile footballer and brings an intense style of play to the game. He's also gained a lot of experience at the top level with Liverpool and the Colombian national team. Luis Díaz represents a complete package that will thrill our fans."

Slot on Diaz’s departure

Diaz departed Liverpool’s pre-season tour of Asia earlier this week. In Arne Slot’s maiden campaign, the Colombia international was deployed not only as a left winger, but in a makeshift striker role.

On Diaz’s exit, Slot said after the Reds’ 3-1 win over Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan: “Yeah, it was [always going to be a sad day when Diaz left Liverpool]. First of all for the person he was because he always had a smile on his face no matter what, in the year that I've worked with him. I played him a lot so then maybe it's a little bit more normal to have a smile on your face!

"But even when I didn't play him he always came out for every training session and gave it everything, with a smile on his face. Apart from that, I'm going to miss his song a lot, a lot, a lot as well because it was maybe one of the best songs our fans have for a player.

"And of course all that he contributed to us winning the league. But this is also who we are as a club. We are making big signings, we have done that over the past few years. But this club also needs to recoup funds to get these transfers that we already did over the line.

"It has been a summer where we've spent a lot but I think if people look at all the money we've already brought in, that's also – like last year when we almost only sold players – a good thing for this club as well."