Liverpool is 'chosen destination' for £35m Man City, Tottenham and Barcelona target | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are in the market for some more additions before the transfer window closes next week

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are keen to add to their attack and defence before the transfer window shuts next week.

The deadline for Premier League clubs to complete their business is 7pm on Monday (September 1), with the close of the window moved forward a few hours compared to previous seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Arne Slot is keen for another attacker, adding more quality to the club’s defence is becoming more of an urgent priority. The Reds have played three games in all competitions this season and conceded two goals in each of those fixtures.

In their Premier League games against Bournemouth and Newcastle United, they have conceded twice after being 2-0 up with late goals in both games rescuing all three points. It has left question marks over the form of Ibrahima Konate, who failed to deal with the danger for the Magpies’ equaliser on Monday night.

Liverpool have been linked with Marc Guehi for much of the summer but the Reds only have a few more days to pull the trigger to try and sign the England international.

Liverpool is Marc Guehi’s ‘chosen destination’

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, “Anfield is the centre-back’s chosen destination” but only if a move accelerates before the end of the window. Liverpool have yet to make an offer to Palace, who are said to want between £35m-£45m for Guehi. Initial talks have taken place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defender is in the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park and is not planning on agreeing fresh terms. It means he could sit out the last year of his deal and be available on a free transfer next summer.

Oliver Glasner does not want to lose Guehi before Thursday night as Palace travel to Scandinavia for the second leg of the Europa Conference League qualifier against Fredrikstad. Palace are open to doing business as they don’t want to lose him on a free transfer in 12 months.

Jamie Carragher slams Ibrahima Konate performance

With Guehi linked to Liverpool, the player wants to ensure he will get game-time ahead of the World Cup next summer. Konate’s recent performances suggest that Guehi may be an immediate starter at Anfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Konate lost the aerial challenge to Dan Burn that allowed Will Osula to score for Newcastle on Monday. Speaking after the game, former Liverpool defender Carragher said: “There are people for Liverpool who have made a really poor start to the season. Mo Salah is one of them even though he has got a goal and an assist. [Ibrahima] Konate is another one. He has been all over the place.

“I want my centre-back to go and win that [challenge on Dan Burn for Newcastle’s equaliser]. He was all over the place last week. He is more interested in grabbing his arm. He was really poor in the first half as well. He is not at the races at all.

“I absolutely shudder to think where Liverpool would be without Virgil van Dijk who has been absolutely outstanding.”